Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

