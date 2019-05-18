Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.10 ($47.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.43 ($53.98).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €42.28 ($49.16) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

