Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SSE (SSE)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,225 ($16.01)) on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,370 ($17.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,246.67 ($16.29).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,041 ($13.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.86. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,026.50 ($13.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,449.50 ($18.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

