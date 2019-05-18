Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 77,803 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $367.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.84 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.23%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

