Deutsche Bank AG Buys 51,467 Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,467 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gazit Globe were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GZT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gazit Globe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,237,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Gazit Globe by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,412,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 739,099 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Gazit Globe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Gazit Globe by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,765,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gazit Globe by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

Shares of GZT stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Gazit Globe Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Buys 51,467 Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/deutsche-bank-ag-buys-51467-shares-of-gazit-globe-ltd-gzt.html.

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned and operated 101 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.