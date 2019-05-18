Desjardins Raises Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Price Target to C$111.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$105.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.10 and a 1 year high of C$107.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$2.19. The business had revenue of C$11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.61999942495645 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$94,377.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,411.37. Also, Senior Officer Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 11,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.36, for a total value of C$1,201,291.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,750,044.91. Insiders have sold a total of 38,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,255 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

