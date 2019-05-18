Desjardins Raises Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Price Target to C$111.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.57 EPS.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$105.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.10 and a 1 year high of C$107.91.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$2.19. The business had revenue of C$11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.61999942495645 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$94,377.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,411.37. Also, Senior Officer Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 11,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.36, for a total value of C$1,201,291.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,750,044.91. Insiders have sold a total of 38,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,255 over the last ninety days.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.