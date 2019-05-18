Deere & Company (DE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.71.

NYSE DE opened at $134.82 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,179,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,733,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,683,000 after buying an additional 1,497,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,694,000 after buying an additional 1,043,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,432,000 after buying an additional 886,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

