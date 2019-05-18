Daimler (DAI) PT Set at €65.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAI. Barclays set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.74 ($67.14).

Daimler stock opened at €53.36 ($62.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a 52 week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 52 week high of €68.64 ($79.81). The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

