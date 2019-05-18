Customers Bancorp (CUBI) PT Set at $30.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.95.

Shares of CUBI opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Issa sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $141,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $27,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,004 shares of company stock valued at $337,759 over the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 75,462.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

