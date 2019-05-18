CTS Co. (CTS) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CTS by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $887.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of CTS in a report on Friday, April 26th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

