Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,842,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,602,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,438 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 2,183.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,097,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,289,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after acquiring an additional 932,303 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $31.87 on Friday. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $249.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/crossmark-global-holdings-inc-cuts-position-in-bank-ozk-ozk.html.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.