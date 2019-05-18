Critical Review: Ideanomics (IDEX) and Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Seven Stars Cloud Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $377.74 million 0.46 -$27.43 million N/A N/A Seven Stars Cloud Group $144.34 million 0.00 -$9.83 million N/A N/A

Seven Stars Cloud Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Seven Stars Cloud Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -1.73% -7.79% -2.69% Seven Stars Cloud Group -5.37% -72.38% -19.27%

Volatility & Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven Stars Cloud Group has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and Seven Stars Cloud Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Seven Stars Cloud Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programing to digital cable providers, Internet protocol television providers, over-the-top streaming providers, mobile manufacturers, and operators, as well as direct customers. The company was formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. Ideanomics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Seven Stars Cloud Group

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization. It also offers a closed supply chain trading ecosystem for corporate buyers and sellers designed to eliminate standard transactional intermediaries and create a more direct and margin-expanding path for principals. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business primarily in Singapore. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programming to digital cable providers and Internet protocol television providers. The company was formerly known as Wecast Network, Inc. and changed its name to Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. in July 2017. Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

