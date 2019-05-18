Critical Contrast: Sutro Biopharma (STRO) and China Biologic Products (CBPO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and China Biologic Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 China Biologic Products 1 2 0 0 1.67

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. China Biologic Products has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.22%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than China Biologic Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and China Biologic Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma N/A N/A N/A China Biologic Products 27.71% 8.81% 8.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and China Biologic Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $38.42 million 5.82 -$35.32 million ($6.13) -1.59 China Biologic Products $466.88 million 7.85 $128.06 million $4.02 23.16

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Biologic Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Biologic Products beats Sutro Biopharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin and IVIG for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and immunoglobulin G secondary deficiency; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing Human fibrinogen for the treatment for lack of fibrinogen and increase human fibrinogen concentration; and artificial dura and spinal dura mater products for use in brain and spinal surgeries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.