Critical Contrast: Ruhnn (RUHN) & Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ruhnn and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix 3.67% 15.47% 9.78%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ruhnn and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn 0 0 0 0 N/A Stitch Fix 0 6 3 0 2.33

Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $36.88, indicating a potential upside of 66.63%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ruhnn and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.23 billion 1.80 $44.90 million $0.39 56.74

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than Ruhnn.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Ruhnn on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

