Critical Analysis: Intrusion (INTZ) vs. BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC)

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) and BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intrusion and BOS Better OnLine Sol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $10.28 million 5.84 $2.29 million N/A N/A BOS Better OnLine Sol $32.65 million 0.35 $990,000.00 N/A N/A

Intrusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOS Better OnLine Sol.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and BOS Better OnLine Sol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion 25.78% -89.26% 87.34% BOS Better OnLine Sol 3.03% 9.51% 5.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intrusion and BOS Better OnLine Sol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 0 0 0 N/A BOS Better OnLine Sol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Intrusion has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOS Better OnLine Sol has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Intrusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of BOS Better OnLine Sol shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Intrusion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intrusion beats BOS Better OnLine Sol on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, airlines, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; RFID systems for libraries; RFID-based system for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic system for industrial packing lines; and automatic system to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this division provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

