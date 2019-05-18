Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €54.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LXS. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.67 ($71.71).

ETR LXS opened at €49.25 ($57.27) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52 week high of €72.60 ($84.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

