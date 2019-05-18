Coty (COTY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

COTY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coty to $15.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

COTY stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 93,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,201,921.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 156,499,674 shares of company stock worth $1,823,271,995 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

