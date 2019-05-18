CorMedix (CRMD) Trading 8.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.33. 661,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 567,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Specifically, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 20,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,666 shares in the company, valued at $814,548.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong acquired 15,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 321,890 shares in the company, valued at $543,994.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 90,744 shares of company stock valued at $223,411.

Get CorMedix alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CRMD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 886,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 886,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 374.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,096,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 81,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 113,029 shares during the last quarter.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/cormedix-crmd-trading-8-8-higher-on-insider-buying-activity.html.

CorMedix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.