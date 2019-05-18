Contrasting Welltower (WELL) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Welltower and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 7 9 0 2.56 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Welltower currently has a consensus price target of $73.08, suggesting a potential downside of 8.70%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $29.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Welltower.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Welltower pays out 86.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Welltower is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Welltower and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.70 billion 6.90 $804.95 million $4.03 19.86 National Storage Affiliates Trust $330.90 million 5.15 $14.11 million $1.38 21.70

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. Welltower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 13.06% 4.97% 2.49% National Storage Affiliates Trust 1.71% 0.49% 0.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Welltower beats National Storage Affiliates Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

