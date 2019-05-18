Consolidated Water (CWCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Water's first-quarter earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is exposed to negative foreign exchange fluctuations, which may largely affect its performance. Fluctuation in weather conditions and risks of contamination of its processed water are other headwinds. Delay in collection of accounts receivable and the risk of losing major customers, if the company’s exclusive license is not renewed, are headwinds. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Consolidated Water is utilizing the most advanced technology to convert seawater to potable water. Apart from expanding organically, the company is also working to broaden its operation through strategic acquisition. To further expand its drinking water and wastewater services, the company is working relentlessly to expand its existing operations in the Cayman Islands, and the Bahamas.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $202.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 7,393 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $92,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,383 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $30,454.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,580 shares in the company, valued at $352,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,237 shares of company stock worth $223,560. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 89,192 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 35.2% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 156,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

