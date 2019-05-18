Connable Office Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,017,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 538.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 190,191 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $85.91 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

