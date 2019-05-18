Connable Office Inc. Has $556,000 Holdings in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $137.47 on Friday. Icon Plc has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Icon had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

