Condensate (RAIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $58,930.00

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Condensate has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar. Condensate has a market cap of $58,930.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Condensate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.01946305 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006419 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000244 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003554 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001012 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Condensate Profile

Condensate (CRYPTO:RAIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 814,846,802 coins. The official website for Condensate is condensate.co . Condensate’s official message board is www.rainblog.de . Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain

Condensate Coin Trading

Condensate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condensate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condensate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

