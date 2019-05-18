Compass Group’s (CPG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,910 ($24.96) target price (up previously from GBX 1,830 ($23.91)) on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Securities increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,770.42 ($23.13).

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,800 ($23.52) on Thursday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,467.50 ($19.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,830.50 ($23.92). The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

