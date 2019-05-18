Communications Systems (JCS) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:JCS opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Communications Systems has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

