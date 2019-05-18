Communications Systems (JCS) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:JCS opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Communications Systems has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.22.
Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
About Communications Systems
Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.
Featured Article: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.