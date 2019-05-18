Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 31,194 Shares of BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 166.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,803 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,734,000 after purchasing an additional 297,334 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,541,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,690,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,809,000 after purchasing an additional 273,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,551,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. BHP Group PLC has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

