Commerzbank (CRZBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRZBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CRZBY opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Commerzbank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Commerzbank by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Commerzbank by 48.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 704,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

