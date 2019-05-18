Comerica Bank Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1,174.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.61.

EPAY opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.92. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $290,716.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $290,328.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $741,305 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

