Coeur Mining (CDE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.03

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 89445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.37 million. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,967,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after buying an additional 3,153,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after buying an additional 1,559,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,321,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 1,241,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,284.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,234,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 1,145,389 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

