Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:CEM opened at $12.71 on Friday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

