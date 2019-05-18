ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

Get ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of CTR opened at $9.74 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/clearbridge-energy-mlp-total-return-fund-inc-ctr-declares-0-22-quarterly-dividend.html.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.