CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 463 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 88,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 222,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $2,123,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,639,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $6,972,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,910,319 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $249.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 354,783.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

