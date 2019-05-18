Christopher M. Lal Sells 5,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Christopher M. Lal sold 13,002 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,170.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Christopher M. Lal sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $574,275.00.

On Thursday, February 28th, Christopher M. Lal sold 2,997 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $228,671.10.

NYSE:AYX traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,458. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.00, a PEG ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $76.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 105.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 11.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 335,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,406 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $509,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

