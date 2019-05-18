Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,590,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after acquiring an additional 131,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.00, for a total transaction of $3,305,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,358,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,658 shares of company stock worth $8,180,702 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $797.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $695.00 to $797.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $770.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.96.

CMG stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $715.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,934. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $721.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

