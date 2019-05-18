Chico’s FAS (CHS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.15.

CHS opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $456.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $524.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

