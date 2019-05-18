Chemical Financial (CHFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORP. is a multi-bank holding company. The company business is concentrated in a single industry segment, commercial banking. Subsidiaries offer a full range of commercial banking and fiduciary services. These include accepting deposits, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit services, automated teller machines, money transfer services, corporate and personal trust services and other banking services. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Chemical Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Chemical Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemical Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.71.

NASDAQ:CHFC opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Chemical Financial has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $187.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chemical Financial will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 94,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

