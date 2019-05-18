Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHEF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.31 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.66.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 8,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $268,023.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $246,791.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,049.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

