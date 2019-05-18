CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 557,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,373 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,586,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,265,000 after buying an additional 740,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,782,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,247,000 after buying an additional 960,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,447,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,081,000 after buying an additional 862,184 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,800,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,884,000 after buying an additional 1,047,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,531,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,154,000 after buying an additional 401,547 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CF Industries from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.41.

NYSE CF opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

