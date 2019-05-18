Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,109,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.67 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $152.66 and a 12 month high of $197.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

