Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $45.98 and a 52 week high of $62.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/cetera-advisors-llc-sells-949-shares-of-invesco-aerospace-defense-etf-ppa.html.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.