Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,848 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4,852.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,597,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,781,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Cerner by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,829,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,078,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,643,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,640,000 after buying an additional 966,603 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $3,324,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Halsey Wise acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

