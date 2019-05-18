Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (TY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TY. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Tri-Continental by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TY stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $28.19.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

