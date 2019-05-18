Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 12,202 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (PTEU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter.

PTEU stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

