Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $164.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

