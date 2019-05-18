Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 247,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

