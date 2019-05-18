Centurylink Inc (CTL) Chairman Harvey P. Perry Acquires 10,000 Shares

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Chairman Harvey P. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CTL opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,762,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,554 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Centurylink by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Centurylink by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,128,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 171,941 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Centurylink by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 30,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

