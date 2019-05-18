Century Global Commodities Corp (TSE:CNT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $15.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Century Global Commodities (CNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.22” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/century-global-commodities-cnt-sets-new-12-month-high-at-0-22.html.

About Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises 6 mineral licenses, which includes a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Global Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Global Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.