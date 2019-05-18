Celanese Co. (CE) Holdings Reduced by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 price target on Celanese and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

