carVertical (CV) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.34 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $13,968.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00357445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00812737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00149364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,898,432,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,713,580,938 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.