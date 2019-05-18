Carvana Co (CVNA) Holdings Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,574 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $43,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 2.43. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $755.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.61 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $2,430,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,935.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 307,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $13,883,042.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,655,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,277,206 shares of company stock worth $187,956,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Carvana Co (CVNA) Holdings Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/carvana-co-cvna-holdings-reduced-by-frontier-capital-management-co-llc.html.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.